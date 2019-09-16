Fatrick Tabada’s ‘Walang Forever Virus’ film concept gets funding, wins awards in Project Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuano filmmaker Fatrick Tabada’s “Walang Forever Virus” (The Breakup Virus) film project has won awards and received much needed funding during the first Project Market held at the Novotel Araneta Center in Quezon City on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Tabada told CDN Digital that the film project bagged the Digital Cinema Package (DCP) Mastering Grant from Edge Manila, Script Development Grant from Ten17P, Qcinema Asian Next Wave International Competition Grant, Post Production Award from UXS, and and Iflix’s Samsung Galaxy Tab with one-year subscriptions.

“It is a big help especially sa script development fund. I can at least develop the script with the funds,” he said.

According to Tabada, they will start soon the script development phase of the project, after which they will decide on the cast and location.

The first Film Market is spearheaded by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) where filmmakers and producers pitched and have a meeting with industry professionals.

The Film Market was held from September 13 to 15, 2019.

The Project Market gives Filipino and Asean filmmakers the chance to get possible co-production and funding for their films.

At the FDCP Project Market, Epicmedia co-producer Patti Lapus pitched the project with Tabada.

“Walang Forever Virus” was first presented at the Network of Asian Fantastic Films (NAFF) It Project of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in May 2019. The NAFF It Project, held in South Korean, was also a film market that chose projects for funding.

The Cebuano filmmaker earlier told CDN Digital that he has been working with the story and concept for three years.

“Walang Forever Virus” tells the story of Jeremy’s and Faith’s struggle to keep their love alive.

Before conceptualizing “Walang Forever Virus,” Tabada is known for his 2017 movie, “Chedeng and Apple,” which starred Elizabeth Oropesa and Gloria Diaz.

He also wrote the Bisaya comedy film, “Patay Na Si Hesus,” which was part of the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) in 2017./elb