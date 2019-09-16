Drug courier caught with P68K shabu in Mandaue City

By: Norman V. Mendoza September 16,2019 - 11:58 PM

Joseph Costaños, 23, of Inayawan, Cebu City was nabbed with almost P70k shabu in a drug operation in Subangdaku, Mandaue City past 9 p.m. of Sept. 16, 2019./CDND Photo by Norman Mendoza

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 23-year-old drug courier was nabbed with P68,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) in  drug operation in Mandaue City past 9 p.m. today, September 16.

The suspect,  identified as Joseph Costaños and a resident of Inayawan, Cebu City, was caught by the Mandaue City Police Office’s (MCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Subagdaku of the city.

The assorted packs of suspected shabu taken from him  weighed around 10 grams with an estimated worth of P68,000.

According to Police Major Regino Maramag,  the officer-in-charge of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) and CDEU of MCPO, said that they transacted with a drug dealer by phone and agreed to meet in Subangdaku for the drug sale.

However, only a drug courier, Costaños, was sent to deliver the illegal drugs.

Costaños has no known job, said Maramag. /elb

 

