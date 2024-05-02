MCSAPO to hold jail-based rehab program for female inmates

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Substance Abuse Prevention Office (MCSAPO) is set to conduct a jail-based rehabilitation program for female inmates.

This will be the first time that the rehabilitation program will be conducted in the female dormitory.

The MCSAPO and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology implemented the program with male inmates first, last year. About 63 inmates or Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) graduated at that time. The second batch is currently ongoing.

MCSAPO Head, Atty. Ebenezer Daryl Manzano, said that they have already conducted the profiling of the female inmates for the first batch.

“Ang gusto man gud nato inclusive, nga naa tay interventions for both for female and male dormitories. Sugdan gihapon nato by batches,”said Manzano.

The PDLs who will undergo the program are those with cases of illegal drugs. Manzano said that, similar to the male dormitory, most of the cases in the female dormitory are related to drugs.

“This is an in-jail based rehabilitation. There’s no need for them nga mogawas. Para sad ni siya nga maserve nato. Similar with the male dormitory, naa sa 85 percent ang atoang drug cases, so dako-dako gyud ta og matabangan if ever atoa na ma push through,” said Manzano.

The MCSAPO Head said that they are aiming to start the first batch for female PDLs in June. The rehab program will last for six months with two sessions every week.

Aside from helping inmates build a new life, the program was implemented to also decongest jail cells and intensify drug rehabilitation in jail facilities.

