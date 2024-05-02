Newly renovated CCSC pool reopens, ready for bigger meets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The new-look Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) Olympic-sized pool can host major swim meets, as confirmed by Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages.

Pages led the reopening of the pool on Thursday, May 2, in time for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet happening in Cebu City next week.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Pages stated that the facility, which underwent major renovations, is ready for national-level swimming competitions due to its additional features.

“We’re just so happy after almost a year of waiting to reopen the pool. I think a world-class facility not just for CVIRAA and Palarong Pambansa, we are now ready to host national swimming meets, in the same way, come June when our track oval reopens. We can also host national athletic meets,” said Pages.

Also present during the reopening were Cebu City councilors Dondon Hontiveros, Joy Pesquera, and Noel Wenceslao. The Department of Education (DepEd) Region 7 director Sal Jimenez joined them.

The entire pool facility and several other sections of the CCSC were properly blessed by a Catholic priest during the reopening.

Meanwhile, the CCSC rubberized track oval remains under renovation and is targeted to reopen in June, according to Pages.

Pages added that they are very thankful to the generous private individuals who partnered with them in facelifting CCSC’s pool, which was built in 1994 in Cebu City’s second hosting of the Palarong Pambansa.

“This aligns with our theme, “Beyond Sports,” for Palarong Pambansa. So I believe our improvements here extend beyond CVIRAA and Palaro. We’re also very thankful for the partnership of the private sector,” said Pages.,” said Pages.

“We want to thank the Cebu Landmasters and Atty. Augusto Go who are our main benefactors and others. We’re so happy that it’s a collaboration because usually we wait for the government funds, but this one we can see the partnership of the public and private sectors.”

The 10-lane 50-meter CCSC pool boasts a brand-new (Pentair) Filtration System to ensure the cleanliness of its water. Additionally, it has international-standard starting blocks and anti-wave lane lines to minimize waves during competitions. It also features a brand-new shower and bathroom.

Furthermore, it includes a brand-new 25-meter warm-up/practice pool that replaced the old kiddie pool on the side.

“We hope to inspire more swimmers maybe non-swimmers when they come here. It’s not just a pool but we also see colorful artwork. Maybe we can inspire people because of the facility that we have,” Pages concluded.

