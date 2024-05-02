Toledo beats Mindoro to hold the No. 2 spot in PCAP All-Filipino Conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Toledo Xignex Trojans secured their 13th win of the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference on Wednesday evening, May 1.

The Trojans dominated the Mindoro Tamaraws, 18-3, in one of their scheduled matches. It was a fitting comeback for them after narrowly losing to their rivals, the Iloilo Kisela Knights, in their first match, 10-11.

With the win, the Trojans maintained their position at the second spot of the southern division team standings for the second week after relinquishing the top spot to the Camarines Soaring Eagles.

They have 13 wins with six defeats worth 253 points, while the Davao Chess Eagles are closing in at third with their 12-8 (win-loss) record, and the Soaring Eagles are leading with their 16-4 record.

International Master (IM) Angelo Young led the Trojans in defeating the Tamaraws at board one. He defeated Richard Allen Sicangco twice in their blitz and rapid matches.

Also stepping up for the Trojans were Edmundo Gatus, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, and Christopher Tubalado, who edged out Ryan Agbunag, Cylliz Merilles, Cesar Cunanan, and Emmanuel Asi.

They blanked the Tamaraws in the blitz round, 7-0, and went on to score 11-3 in the rapid round.

However, the Kisela Knights beat them, 11-10, with Mark Jossel Mariano leading them by defeating Gatus twice in the blitz and rapid rounds.

The Trojans won the blitz round, 4-3, but faltered in the rapid round, 6-8, after the Kisela Knights won four matches.

