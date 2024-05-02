19 drug dens in CV shut down in a span of 4 months – PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 19 drug dens from all over Central Visayas were successfully shut down by authorities in a span of 4 months.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), shared that this is the result of their anti-drug operations from January 1 to May 1, 2024.

Alcantara disclosed that among the 19 CV drug dens they dismantled, 12 were located in Cebu City.

Under the Comprehensive Drugs Act of 2002, a drug den is defined as “a place where any dangerous drug and/or controlled precursor and essential chemical is administered, delivered, stored for illegal purposes, distributed, sold or used in any form.”

The most recent operation conducted by PDEA-7 was in Barrio Wakwak, Barangay Suba in Cebu City at around 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1.

Aside from dismantling the den, operatives also arrested Ramelito F. Lerma, 53, accused of being the maintainer along with visitors Ryan Q. Doños and Angelita T. Doños, a couple with 6 children.

Moreover, suspected shabu estimated to be worth P244,800 was confiscated from the suspects.

Alcantara said that they have expected more drug centers in Cebu City because of its dense population consisting of locals and individuals from other regions.

“Expected na nato nga Cebu City gyud. Kay ang Cebu City man gud, dense kaayo og population, naay mga dayo diri. Expected jud siya nga basta daghan og tawo,” Alcantara said.

Alcantara also refuted speculations by some members of the community that their raids on drg dens are low impact operations.

She said that for every drug den they shut down creates a big impact on the barangay as the presence of persons under the influence of drugs is lessened.

“Sa law enforcement side, ang amo pagtan-aw ani, kung naay drug den ang community, dako kaayo og epekto sa peace and order sa barangay. For example, kaning mga drug den 24 hours abli ni sila nya ang mosulod aning drug den bisag kinsa,” said Alcantara.

Furthermore, Alcantara explained that drug den maintainers are placed in a higher level in the category of drug offenders.

While small time drug users may voluntarily surrender themselves to enter the community rehabilitation program, drug den maintainers will be sent to jail with no bail.

Section 6 of Republic Act no. 9165 states that the penalty for persons operating a drug den ranges from life imprisonment to death and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

In light of this achievement in only 4 months, Alcantara emphasized that citizens played a big role as most of the drug dens were discovered with the help of the public.

“Nalipay ta kay karon aware na ang mga tawo nga they have a voice and they can immediately report kung naay mga illegal activities sa ilahang barangay. Invested sila sa peace and security situation sa ilang community unya nakasabot sila nga tuod although dili within their family ang drug user or dili sila ang [ga-operate] sa drug den. But at the end of the day, apektado gyud sila,” she added.

Alcantara once again encouraged citizens to report illegal activities they might observe in their community with the assurance that their safety will not be compromised.

