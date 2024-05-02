Suspects in shooting of minors due to ‘rude stare’ in Cebu City identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The suspects behind the shooting of two minors in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City on Wednesday, May 1, have already been identified by local authorities.

The incident, which led to the death of one victim, allegedly stemmed from a “rude stare” after coincidentally meeting along the road.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told reporters on Thursday, April 2, that the suspects have been identified.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died on the spot after getting shot in the head, while his friend was injured.

The victims, along with two other minors, were reportedly on their way home to Barangay Pasil after playing computer games at an internet cafe along Urgello Street.

The group allegedly encountered three individuals on board a motorcycle who followed them, allegedly out of anger.

Rafter said that the suspects were identified through the statements of witnesses at the scene.

She added that the victims and the assailants were not acquainted with each other before the shooting.

Moreover, they are looking into a personal grudge as the possible motive behind the shooting.

This was after one of the friends of the victims narrated that the incident stemmed from a “rude stare” between those involved during the coincidental meeting.

The assailant allegedly said, “Ngano lain man kag tabis do?” to the 17-year-old who died before opening fire at the group.

As of this writing, Abellana police are hunting down the suspects responsible for shooting the minors on Wednesday.

