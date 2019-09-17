Gealon confident case filed by Tomas will be dismissed

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebu City Legal Officer Lawyer Rey Gealon is confident the case filed by former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña against the city and incumbent Mayor Edgardo Labella will be dismissed.

Gealon said they have received the summons of the Regional Trial Court Branch 10 to answer to the petition for declaratory relief with prayer for preliminary injunction filed by Osmeña on the 2015 sale of a 45-hectare lot at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Gealon told reporters on Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019, that they are prepared to answer the summons of the court.

He said the city is confident the case will be dismissed because of jurisprudence, with the Court of Appeals favoring the legality of the sales in a decision on May 2019.

Gealon said the city legal will be releasing its response within Tuesday as the city council is set to discuss the summons during the regular session on Tuesday afternoon. /bmjo