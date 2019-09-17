CT-TODA to call public auction for impounded motorcycles

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The City of Talisay Traffic Operation and Development Authority (CT-TODA) is urging owners of motorcycles that were impounded for traffic violations to already claim their units before these will be auctioned by the Talisay City government.

The around 133 motorcycles are now kept at the city impounding area.

“Naglaraw ang CT-TODA nga i-rekomendar ngadto kang Mayor Samsam Gullas nga ipa subasta ang 133 ka mga motor, subay sa nalatid sa ordinansa,” says a CT-TODA advisory posted on the City of Talisay Public Information Office Facebook page.

(CT-TODA is planning to make a recommendation to Mayor Samsam Gullas for the auction of 133 motorcycles in compliance with provisions of an existing city ordinance.)

The CT-TODA advisory says that the city ordinance allows the city government to call for an auction of impounded vehicles that have remained unclaimed for a period of two months.

CT-TODA have been going after traffic violators after Gullas ordered the strict implementation of traffic regulations in his city shortly after he assumed office on July 1 to bring order to city streets.

