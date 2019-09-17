Calamansi-ginger tea for that pesky cough

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio September 18,2019 - 07:29 AM

Bothered by a cough?

Why not try a sip of calamansi-ginger tea?

The combination is known for its incredible health benefits.

According to WebMD, calamansi, also known as calamondin or Philippine lime, is rich in Vitamin C that helps the body fight infection affecting your throat.

Ginger, on the other hand, has gingerol, a potent anti-inflammatory.

So imagine when both are combined.

How to prepare the cough-healing tea?

Simply boil a medium piece of peeled ginger in one liter of water and add a squeeze of at least 25 pieces of calamansi into the mixture.

One can also add honey to taste.

If you are looking for the ingredients for this tea, look no further than Cebu’s biggest public market, the Carbon Market.

Here are the prices for calamansi and ginger for today, September 18, 2019.

Calamansi – P60 per 100 pieces

Ginger – P25 per kilo