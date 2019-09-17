Presyo Merkado

Calamansi-ginger tea for that pesky cough

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio September 18,2019 - 07:29 AM

Calamansi sold at the Carbon Public Market is priced at P60 per 100 pieces. CDN Digital photo | Delta Letigio

Bothered by a cough?

Why not try a sip of calamansi-ginger tea?

The combination is known for its incredible health benefits.

According to WebMD, calamansi, also known as calamondin or Philippine lime, is rich in Vitamin C that helps the body fight infection affecting your throat.

The price of ginger at the Carbon Public Market is at P25 per kilo. CDN Digital photo | Delta Letigio

Ginger, on the other hand, has gingerol, a potent anti-inflammatory.

So imagine when both are combined.

How to prepare the cough-healing tea?

Simply boil a medium piece of peeled ginger in one liter of water and add a squeeze of at least 25 pieces of calamansi into the mixture. 

One can also add honey to taste.

If you are looking for the ingredients for this tea, look no further than Cebu’s biggest public market, the Carbon Market.

Here are the prices for calamansi and ginger for today, September 18, 2019.

Calamansi – P60 per 100 pieces

Ginger – P25 per kilo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.