Cebu university condemns actions of male university students involved in controversial video

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) said it condemned the “abuse” done by a group of young students to a female in a car that was recorded and has since been viral on social media.

In a text message sent to the media on Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019, the university said they are conducting an investigation on the UC student involved in the controversial video.

The 31-second viral video shows four young men molesting a female student who appeared to be unconscious.

Read: CIDG-7 to investigate viral video of male university students ‘molesting’ a female friend

“One of the boys in the video is our Senior High School student. Our principal and prefect of discipline have already started the investigation and has met the student involved and his parents,” UC’s media officer said in the text message.

UC said that only one in the group of four students in the video is their student. The school also denied that the victim was affiliated with their university.

“The University of Cebu unequivocally condemns the action of those involved,” the school’s media officer said.

“Rest assured, we are conducting a fair investigation on the student involved and that appropriate sanctions will be issued after investigation.”

The Criminal Investigation Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) is currently looking for the four male university students accused of molesting their female friend in the video. /bmjo