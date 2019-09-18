Visayan Electric to implement additional phases of its hybrid underground system project

CEBU CITY– The Visayan Electric Company (VECO) will now be called the Visayan Electric.

Chief Operating Officer Anton Mari Perdices announced their rebranding in a gathering with Cebu reporters on Tuesday, September 17.

Visayan Electric will sport a new logo that will also be used by other distribution companies that are under Aboitiz Power. This include the Davao Light, Balamban Enerzone and Mactan Enetzone, among others.

With its rebranding, Visayan Electric assured the Cebuanos that they will continue to implement their hybrid underground distribution system (UDS) project in other parts of Cebu City.

The UDS project calls for the transfer of distribution cables underground. It is patterned after those in India and parts of the United States, according to the company website.

The configuration is loop-ready and radially-operated, making it very reliable, it added.

Visayan Electric first implemented its UDS project in mid 2013 in compliance to the requirements of Cebu City ordinance no. 1894 which mandated public utilities to already transfer overhead cables underground.

The first three phases of the project covered Osmeña Boulevard from the provincial capitol to Fuente Osmeña; from Fuente Osmeña to corner P. Del Rosario; and then going to Sikatuna St., Cebu City.

Bailey Del Castillo, Visayan Electric assistant vice president for engineering-technical, disclosed that they will be implementing phases four to six soon.

Phase four will include the New Imus Road to the corner of General Maxilom Avenue while phase five will start at the corner D. Jakosalem Street. Phase six will then proceed to Fuente Osmena, Del Castillo said.

During its implementation, Del Castillo said that they will be removing their overhead lines after coordination with other utilities. | dcb