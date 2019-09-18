Video of man pushing bike over old Mactan Bridge reminds us to stop complaining

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Often do we hear a lot of people whining and complaining about work, money, other people, or life in general.

If you’re one of them, check this video out.

This video posted by Liezel Bongcawil, who goes by the name Alliyah Amr on Facebook, has been a hit in social media for the message it conveys.

The video shows how an elderly man is so dedicated to make a living, even if it means crossing the Marcello Fernan bridge every day.

“Twice I saw the man with his bike on my way to Opon, the first time I thought – I just couldn’t complain whatever life I have right now seeing this man with the wind even makes it harder for him to walk in the bridge. Then the 2nd time I saw him with little traffic I had the opportunity to take this video and shared it to a friend who kept on complaining while going to work,” says Bongcawill.

She also told CDN Digital that she took the video on August 20, 2019, but it was on September 14 when she decided to upload the video.

She clarified that she did it not to shame the vendor, but to spread inspiration. It was also meant to highlight the issue regarding bicycles being banned to pass the bridges connecting Mandaue and Mactan.

“And it so happened seeing the news with this new issue that they ban the bikes/bikers to pass the bridge and so I posted it along with the article,” she said.

The bike ban has since been lifted by the Mactan Cebu Bridge Management Board.

Bongcawill, who is a native of Talisay City, said that the video helps us be reminded that no matter how tough life gets, we just keep on fighting and stop complaining.

“That’s how life goes… kanya kanyang estorya sa life but he is so inspiring. I thought of a friend who keeps complaining while going to work whereas this man is just taking it slow- pero wa sad ta kabalo unsa iya gihunahuna while he’s taking those steps to cross the bridge- na perti pang hangina,” says Bongcawill.

The 28-second video was shared by CDN Digital with the permission of Bongcawill. It has been viewed 30,486 times since its posting. Bohcawill’s video on her page has been viewed 95.5K times, too. /bmjo