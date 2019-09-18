SWU Phinma promises sanctions for ‘misbehaving’ students involved in viral video

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has directed the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to conduct a thorough investigation on a viral video which shows four male university students molesting an unconscious girl.

Labella said that he is very dismayed with the incident and placed the blame on establishments that sell liquor to minors who are below 21 years old.

He said that anyone selling liquor to minors should be apprehended and investigated.

Labella also wanted to police to determine if the male university students were under the influence of illegal drugs and exhaust all means to find and identify their source of shabu.

“I believe they were using drugs because no normal person would do that. They could have been under the influence of drugs,” Labella said in an interview this morning, September 18.

At the same time, the mayor is also urging the management of universities where the four male students are enrolled at to investigate their involvement on the viral measure an impose disciplinary measures.

The University of Cebu (UC) said in a statement released early today that they are now investigating that involvement of one of their students in the controversial video.

The Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma also released a statement this afternoon to confirm that some of the students on the video are enrolled in their institution.

“The University does not condone any misbehavior committed by our students,” says the SWU Phinma statement.

SWU Phinma officials gave the assurance that they will investigate the matter and impose appropriate sanctions on those involved in the viral video in accordance with the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) regulations.

Labella said that what happened to the university students involved in the 31 seconder video should serve as a lesson for others.

At the same time, he is asking schools to always monitor the activities of their students.

He said that schools are supposed to serve as a second home for students. School administrators should always be vigilant of what their students do inside and outside of their premises. | dcb