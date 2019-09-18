Surprise test reveals drug use of two DRRMO employees

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Two of the 45 personnel from Lapu-Lapu City’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) were found positive for illegal drug use after a surprise test was conducted on Tuesday, September 17.

The names of the job order employees are withheld as the drug test is in its initial evaluation phase and is still subject for confirmation and justification.

Lapu-Lapu city Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said the job order employees will automatically face termination if they are confirmed as illegal drug users.

“Wala’y lugar alang sa mga drug addicts ang akong administrasyon nga magserbisyo sa katawhan,” said Chan.

(My administration has no place for drug addicts in serving the people).

Chan said he was ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte to clean up Lapu-Lapu City from drug addicts.

Because of this order, Chan proposed to the City Council the creation of City of Lapu-Lapu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

Chan appointed Gary Lao, former head of the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention, to head CLOSAP.

In August 2019, more than 200 government employees underwent a series of surprise drug tests.

On Tuesday, September 17, Lao surprised the personnel of DRRMO as a surprise drug test was conducted at their office within the City Hall Building.

Two employees of the DRRMO were found to be positive. / celr