Labella wants to build tenement in fire struck sitio in Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella plans to put up a tenement building in Sitio Alaska, Barangay Mambaling following the fire that razed 70 homes in the area on Wednesday noon, September 18, 2019.

Read: Mambaling fire destroys 70 houses, displaces over 400 persons

In a press conference with members of the media on Thursday, September 19, 2019, Labella said that since most of the victims are informal settlers, they can avail of the low-cost socialized housing of the city that would offer each family a 30-square-meter living space in a mid-rise tenement complex.

This way, the residents will have a proper home made up of concrete materials in a compound complete with basic government services such centers for health, skills training, and daycare.

Read: Scenes from the fire in Alaska Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City

Labella said that this may be the long-term solution needed to avoid another disaster brought by fire in densely populated areas such as Sitio Alaska.

However, he has yet to consult the residents on the matter since buidling tenements would take time.

LIVE: The fire in Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City has been raised to Task Force Alpha. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月17日周二

He hopes they will agree for a 5-storey tenement to be built in the area.

The city will also be giving financial aid to the 100 families affected by the fire. House owners will receive P20,000 while renters and sharers will receive P10,000.

At least 400 individuals were displaced in the fire and they are currently housed at the Alaska gym.

LIVE: (Part 2) The fire in Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, which is now on Task Force Alpha. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月17日周二

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire was most likely caused by faulty electrical wiring at the house of a certain Mamierto Ravina, Jr. /bmjo