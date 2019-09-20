Guyabano and its medicinal properties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Packed with disease-fighting compounds such as Vitamin C and Vitamin B, this fruit is known for several names; soursop, sabana, banana and guyabano are just some of them.

A review of the fruit that was published in the Arabian Journal of Chemistry in July 2018 revealed the medicinal properties of guyabano.

In the Philippines, it is known to treat head lice and dandruff.

The fruit and leaves of guyabano is also said to help cure cancer, ascariasis, high blood pressure, stomach acidity, urination difficulty, cough, headache, and diabetes.

The review was written by Ana V. Coria-Téllez, EfigeniaMontalvo-Gónzalez, Elhadi M. Yahia, and Eva N. Obledo-Vázquez

At the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City, guyabano is sold at P60 per kilo. / celr