First Prospex Boutique in the Philippines

Seiko Watch Corporation is pleased to announce its first Seiko Prospex Boutique outside Japan at Ayala Center Cebu, Cebu City, Philippines, following the opening of the first Seiko Prospex Boutique in Ginza last August. Prospex is Seiko’s leading sports watch collection renowned for its high functionality whether on land, at sea or in the sky, and has won the acclaim and trust of professionals across the world.

The history of Seiko’s sports watches began in 1965 with the introduction of Japan’s first diver’s watch. Ever since then, their sports watches have developed in response to the needs of professional divers and adventurers. Through over 50 years of innovation, Seiko has continuously pushed back the boundaries of what sports watches and diver’s watches in particular can offer and has introduced many landmark timepieces, which have brought real advances in safety, reliability, legibility, and ease of use. Today, this tradition is carried forward in the Prospex collection. The Seiko Prospex displays a unique radiance of 5 series of watches: the LX, Sea, Land, Sky, and Street — all that speak wearability, comfort, and the fusion of practicality and aesthetics.

The Seiko Prospex Boutique Cebu is in every way a reflection of the the Prospex LX Line. Bold diagonal lines express the speed and strength of sports. The heritage, features, and functions of the collection are explained through a visual exhibit.

The addition of the Seiko Prospex Boutique Philippines brings to seven the number of Seiko boutiques in the Philippines. An eighth boutique will open this November at the Second Floor of Ayala Mall, Manila Bay, Parañaque City.

Visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/seikophilippines and Instagram at instagram.com/seikophilippines for more updates and view their collections at www.seikowatches.com/ph-en.