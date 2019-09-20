77K senior citizens in Cebu City to receive cash aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Office for Senior Citizen’s Affairs (OSCA) will be distributing three months worth of financial aid to senior citizens of Cebu City tomorrow, Saturday, September 21, 2019.

OSCA head Domingo Echavez told CDN Digital on Friday that at least 77,000 senior citizens from all 80 barangays in the city will each receive P3,000 in financial assistance.

This will now include senior citizens who are registered voters from 2011 to 2013, following an amendment to the city’s ordinance that used to limit the cash aid to the senior citizens who are registered voters of the city on or before 2010.

An additional 2,000 voters were recently added to the list of senior citizens who will be receiving the financial aid tomorrow.

Echavez urged the senior citizens to go early to their respective barangay gymnasium, center or elementary school where the financial aid will be distributed.

“Mag sayo lang ta aron dili ta mag huot sa venue. Ang katong mga bedridden ihatod gyud namo ang financial assistance,” said Echavez.

(Please be early so you will not crowd the venues. For those bedridden senior citizens, we will bring the financial assistance to their homes.)

Echavez said the senior citizen must personally accept the financial assistance and no other representative may accept the money for the senior citizen. The senior citizens must present their OSCA card to get the assistance. /elb