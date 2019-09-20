Why haze is dangerous

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With the haze from Indonesia’s forest fire continuing to blanket Metro Cebu, the Cebu City Health Department is reminding the public to take precautionary measures to avoid getting affected.

Doctor Daisy Villa, the head of the Cebu City Health, said that the haze may contain allergens, virus, and bacteria that may be bad for those with respiratory problems.

“The haze is not that strong, it’s not something that we should be alarmed about. But we still need to take the necessary precaution to maintain [good] health,” Villa said.

According to Villa, children are most likely susceptible by this phenomenon because their bodies have a weaker immune system.

With this, parents are urged to buy masks for their children so they can be protected when going out of the house.

People with allergic rhinitis, bronchial or chronic asthma, and other respiratory allergies should also be careful when going outside.

She is suggesting the usage N95 masks, or surgical masks, which can protect them against minute particles common in haze.

Villa said that until the Environment Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) has lifted the haze warning, the public should be careful when staying outdoors for too long.

For immunocompromised patients, or patients with weaker immune systems, they must be extra careful because they can develop worse conditions such as pneumonia.

Currently, the haze particles recorded by EMB-7 has reached 52 micorgrams per normal cubic meter, which is 2 micrograms higher than the normal average.

These particles can be inhaled easily, causing allergic reactions to the lungs. /bmjo