54 shanties along Mandaue’s Mahiga Creek torn down to give way to slope protection project

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – A total of 54 shanties were demolished on Friday, September 20, along Mahiga Creek in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue city.

Although there was no resistance unlike the previous demolitions in the area, the affected residents were again demanding a dialogue with the city mayor, Jonas Cortes.

Manilfa Soniega, 38, whose shanty was among those torn down at Sitio Mahayag along Mahiga Creek, said she and her family have been living in the area since the late 1980s and refused to avail of the relocation site offered by the city government since the area was more dangerous to live in.

She said families from here area who transferred to the relocation site suffered from constant flooding every time the Butuanon River would overflow.

“Ila mi papoy-on sa bahaanan pud nga lugar ug daghan namo ang dili makasarang sa pagbayad sa yuta,” said Soniega.

(They wanted us to resettle in a flood-prone area and many of us cannot afford to pay for the lot).

She said they wished to have a dialogue with the mayor and the barangay captain of Subangdaku but no one would listen to them.

The demotion, however, still went ahead, with 30 shanties torn down at Sitio Mahayag and 24 shanties at Sitio Mahusay.

According to Cesar Ylanan, who led the demolition crew from the city government, said they were clearing the area of structures because the Department of Public Work and Highways would be working on providing slope protection to the Mahiga Creek and they could not proceed due to the riverbank dwellers.

A fire truck and police personnel were deployed in the area in case a commotion would occur but the demolition ended peacefully./elb