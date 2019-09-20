CDU produces 5 topnotchers in respiratory therapy boards, nails 100% passing rate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Doctors’ University has produced five topnotchers in the September 2019 board examination for respiratory therapists in results released by the Professional Regulation Commission on Friday, September 20.

Earl Vince Gicain and Casey Palicte placed third and fourth with scores of 87.25 percent and 87 percent, respectively. Jettru Philip Codilla and Reannu Andre Peñas, meanwhile, are two of the seven passers who garnered 86.75 percent to secure the fifth place.

CDU’s Maureen Kate Julia is also one of the eight new respiratory therapists who scored 85.75 percent and placed ninth.

The PRC, on its website prc.gov.ph, announced that 838 out of 1,227 takers or 68.296 percent passed the respiratory therapist licensure examination that were administered on September 17 and 18 in testing centers in Manila, Baguio, Davao and Zamboanga.

All of CDU’s 18 takers passed the examination hoisting them to the top of the list of top-performing schools for respiratory therapy, along with Far Eastern University and New Era University from Manila.

Cagayan State University-Andrews Campus had the most number of takers with 111 examinees. Only three failed.

Wendy Abigal Pulido of Central Luzon Doctors’ Hospital Educational Institution and Christine Tayona of Cagayan State University- Andrews Campus ranked first in the examination with a score of 88 percent./elb