Porter dies after getting pinned by a vessel’s ramp in Sta. Fe port on Bantayan Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A porter met an untimely death after slipping off near the tip of the pier and was caught in between the ramp of a docking ship in Sitio Pantalan, Barangay Talisay, Santa Fe on Bantayan Island at around 4:20 a.m. today, September 20.

The victim, identified as Joel Rayco, 35, also a resident of Barangay Talisay, was running towards the docking ship with the ramp not fully attached to the cemented port when he slipped and fell near the edge of the port. The ramp, which was being lowered at that time, ended up landing on top of him.

According to Patrolman Jhonard Estay, day desk officer of the Santa Fe Police, Royco and the other porters had started to come near the ship even before the vessel could dock as they wanted to be the first to get to the arriving passengers to offer their labor.

Estay said the crew did not immediately realize that Royco was already lying on the ground and only took notice a few minutes after the ramp was totally lowered on the port along with half of Royco’s body pinned down on it.

“Ni sugat man gud ni siya kay nagpa dunggo na ang barko dayun gailogay na ni og pasahero,” said Estay.

(He was already waiting near the docking site as the ship was about to dock because they wanted to get to the passengers first.)

Royco was rushed to the nearest district hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Estay confessed this was the second incident at the Sta. Fe port that a person was caught in between the ramp.

He said the first incident occurred a few years back and it was fortunate that the porter only hurt his foot.

Royco said the family of the victim was still deciding whether or not they would pursue a case against the ship owner.

The Coast Guard of Santa Fe has also started an investigation to find out if there was a lapse in the issuance of safety reminders on the part of the port personnel and vessel’s crew. /elb