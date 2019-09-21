PresyoMerkado: Lanzones

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Maayong Buntag!

Manga-on ta ug lamian nga lanzones karong adlaw nga Domingo.

Lanzones or Lansium domesticum is cultivated commonly in countries with tropical climates like the Philippines.

It is a seasonal fruit that is normally harvested during the months of March, April and October.

What’s good about this fruit is that it is rich in vitamins A, B, C, thiamine, niacin and fiber among others.

At the Punta Princesa public market in Cebu City, a kilo of lanzones would range from P70 to P90.

Tara na! Mamalit na ta!