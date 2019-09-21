UC logs second straight victory

By: Mars G. Alison September 21,2019 - 09:37 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters are on a roll as they lambasted the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 81-64, for their second straight win in the college division of the 2019 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Paul Abi Galinato and Tosh Sesay each scored 17 points to help UC extend its winning streak to two.

The win evened UC’s win-loss record to 2-2 while USJ-R, last year’s runner-up, dropped to a 1-2 card.

