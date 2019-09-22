USPF deals CIT-U its fourth straight loss

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers won their second game via a 79-66 lambasting of the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the college division of the 2019 Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Sameen Swint once again top-scored for the Panthers with 27 points.

The win allowed USPF to even its win-loss record at 2-2 while inflicting the Wildcats with their fourth straight loss.

John Edward Jabonete towed the CIT-U Wildcats with 11 points.