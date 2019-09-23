Ahong warns Lapu bizmen vs scammers using his name

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is urging businesses in his city not to fall prey to individuals who will try to transact with them using his name or the Office of the Mayor.

Chan is urging business to always call City Hall to verify especially foods orders made using his name.

“Just this morning, the Office of the City Mayor received a call from a restaurant located in Maribago who almost fell on a scam by an unidentified person using the phone number 09353024661. The person called the restaurant and ordered food good for 20 people using the name of Mayor Ahong Chan and even demanded to speed up the preparation. Good thing that the restaurant called the city mayor’s office first before fulfilling the order and verified that the Mayor did not order it,” says a post on the Facebook page of the Lapu-Lapu City Government – Chan Administration at noontime today, September 23.

This was already the second time that unscrupulous individuals used Chan’s name to victimize businesses in Lapu-Lapu City.

Earlier another scammer also used the mayor’s name to order boxes of pizza and cellphone load.

“To the public and to the business establishments, please don’t fall for this scam and always verify (with) our office by calling the Customer Service Hotline: Tel No; 340-2124 and Cel No: 09167040391 / 091321041164,” the FB post says.