Palace: Work in Executive Branch only until 3 p.m. on Sept. 23

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has ordered the suspension of work in government offices in the Executive Branch from 3 p.m. onwards on Monday, September 23, 2019 in celebration of the 27th National Family Week.

By the authority of President Duterte, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed Memorandum 65 Monday ordering the early cessation of work.

However, agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services.

“The suspension of work in other branches of government and in independent commissions or bodies is left to the sound discretion of their respective heads/management,” the memorandum reads.

The 27th National Family Week Celebration, the CSC said, “aims to strengthen the Filipino family unity and relationship through meaningful celebration and promotion of Filipino values. /gsg