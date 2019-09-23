Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection set for 2020 completion

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP) remains on track for completion by 2020.

Nanette Nancy Bugnosen, chief financial officer of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), said the contracts have been signed for the construction of towers.

Bugnosen was among the power industry leaders who were present during the press conference at the sidelines of the Association of Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and Western Pacific (AESIEAP) held Monday, September 23, at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Island Resort.

The Santander cable terminal station has been completed while some tower sites have been declared workable and turned over to the construction group. The NGCP also continues to negotiate for the acquisition of tower sites and road-right-of-way.

The P52-billion project implemented by NGCP involves the laying of 184 circuit-kilometers of submarine cables to link the Visayas and Mindanao grids.

The MVIP also includes the installation of a total of 526 circuit-kilometers of overhead lines. This would include 422 circuit-kilometers of overhead wires, which would connect Lala Converter Station in Lanao del Norte to the Dumanjug Converter Station in Cebu using High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) cables.

Also, 104 circuit-kilometers of overhead wires will connect the Magdugo Substation to Dumanjug Converter Station using high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) in Cebu.

The HVDC cables will be able to efficiently transmit energy between Mindanao and Visayas with minimal losses, ensuring that sufficient power is transmitted to areas that need it the most.

At the completion of the MVIP, which will connect the Mindanao and Visayas power grids, all three major Philippine islands will create one grid and ensure the sharing of energy sources across the network.

The project is set to be completed by December 2020. / dcb