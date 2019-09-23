2 men from Ozamis City admit links with Cebu drug groups

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Separate complaints for the possession and peddling of illegal drugs were filed earlier today, September 23, against two men from Ozamis City who were arrested in an anti-drugs operation in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Sunday, September 22.

Police Major Randy Tedio Caballes, operations chief of the Criminal Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they also continue to look for the cohorts of John Patrick Gabisan, 20, and Andrew Daroy, 38.

The two has admitted to moving their illegal drugs business from Ozamis City to Cebu City about a year ago to avoid arrest.

CIB operatives confiscated 40 grams of shabu from the suspects possession during their arrest near a subdivision in Barangay Tisa, Sunday afternoon.

In an interview this morning, Caballes said that they will do a follow-up operation after they verify and locate the local contacts whose names Gabisan and Daroy gave to the police.

“Kailangan pa gyud nga i-investigate namo og tarong if naa ba gyud na sila grupo nga existing ug kung asa na sila karon,” said Caballes.

(We need to verify the information that they gave to as to the existence of a drug group where they belong to and the location of their other associates.)

During the police investigation, Caballes said that the two suspects admitted to getting drugs supply from Cebu to support their Ozamis City operation. / dcb