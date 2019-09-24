Cebu province takes back ownership over five roads leading to Cebu IT Park

Governor Gwen Garcia at Cyberzone WATCH: Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia visits the Filinvest Cyberzone at the Cebu IT Park, a joint venture between Cebu Province and Filinvest Land Inc. ( FLI), on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The governor said the provincial government is considering more private-public partnerships. | Rosalie Abatayo #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月23日周一

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The five access roads in Salinas Drive and Governor M. Cuenco Avenue leading to Cebu IT Park is now back under the control of the Cebu Provincial government.

This after the Capitol and the Cebu Property Ventures and Development Corporation (CPVDC) terminated their 2015 memorandum of agreement, which granted the latter the perpetual right of way and control over the roads.

Two of the five access roads that lead to Cebu IT Park are in Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug while the other three roads are those that are along Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Kasambagan.

Lawyer Marino Martinquilla, Capitol legal consultant, said it was necessary for the province to take back its possession over the roads because the MOA does not benefit the province.

The mutual agreement for the termination of the contract was signed on Monday, September 23, 2019.

Martinquilla said that with the termination of the MOA, the province may now decide on possible developments on the lots that the roads cover.

The 2015 MOA, which was entered by former Governor Hilario Davide III and CPVDC, practically gave up the province’s possession over the roads in exchange for the road right of way that CPVDC provided at the W. Geonzon Street for the Filinvest Cyberzone.

Filinvest Cyberzone is a joint development project of the province and Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) through the Build, Transfer and Operate (BTO) Scheme.

It sits on an over 12,000-square meter province-owned lot in Cebu IT Park. The four-tower complex is designed to cater to the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

With two out of its four towers completed in 2014, Filinvest Cyberzone has gone fully operational in 2015 after the MOA provided the Geonzon Street access road to the edifice.

On Tuesday, September 24, Garcia visited the Filinvest Cyberzone to inspect the complex.

“This is one clear manifestation of the private sector and and the public sector hoining hands to achieve great opportunities for the Cebuanos,” Gacia said in her speech. /bmjo