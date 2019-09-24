P32 million worth of marijuana uprooted and burned in Balamban

CEBU CITY, Philippines—At least 80,000 fully grown marijuana plants with an estimated value of P32 million were uprooted and burned in Sitio Quo Barangay Gaas, Balamban town, Cebu, at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) 47th infantry battalion, headed the operation on the marijuana plantation extraction and destruction.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, CPPO chief, told reporters that they found out about the plantation after receiving information from residents near the area about individuals cultivating marijuana plants.

“Isa to sa mga pinaka malaki na plantation,” said Mariano.

(This is one of the biggest plantations.)

Although there were no arrested persons, Mariano said they have three identified cultivators at large whom they will charge once they find them.

As for the growing discovery of marijuana plantation in the hinterland areas of Cebu, Mariano said this is due to the wider land area which police cannot fully cover for inspection.

“Hindi natin mabantayan lahat but with the help and cooperation of the commumity mabibigyan natin ng immediate action,” said Mariano.

(We cannot cover every area but with the help of and cooperation of the community we could give immediate action.)

Mariano added that with their police-community relations (PCR), they will be able to eventually encourage the community to report individuals who are involved with marijuana cultivation. /bmjo