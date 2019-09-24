Sto. Domingo Associates trample Walkers in CPBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sto. Domingo Associates (SDA) recovered from their loss last weekend to streak past the Walkers, 78-71, in the ongoing Cebu Premier Basketball League (CPBL) ARQ Builders Cup held over the weekend, September 21 and 22, 2019, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay San Nicolas.

Jordan Isidto led SDA back to its winning ways with his 26 points and eight boards. The win gave SDA a win-loss record of 3-1 while dealing with the Walkers with its third loss for a 1-3 card.

In other games, the Vipers extended their streak to three with an 84-65 defanging of the White Wolves behind the efforts of Jay Ellacer who sank 16 points.

The Vipers improved its record to 3-1 while the White Wolves tote a 1-3 card.

The Hard Court Kings kept its slate clean as it goes up to 4-0 via a 104-64 demolition of the TFTC-4W Brothers.

Brad Luke Dablos top-scored with 20 points and also pulled two boards.

The loss gave the TFTC-4W Brothers a 1-3 card.

After having lost its first three games, Bruno Auto Accessories was handed its first win on a silver platter after VDrink Malunggay Juice forfeited in their game.

Bruno now holds a 1-3 record while VDrink further sinks to 0-4.

The Sevenfold Cleaning System evened its record to 2-2 after halting the Greywolves 84-62.

Jared Noval helped Sevenfold deal the Greywolves their fourth loss in as many games in the tournament.

15 Strong capped the weekend with its 69-57 routing of Fast Ads with the help of Christian Devilleres who finished with 19 points and had seven rebounds.

15 Strong now totes a 2-2 card while inflicting Fast Ads with its fourth loss in the tournament. /bmjo