Carrots, tomatoes for good eye health

Cebu City, Philippines—Are your eyes feeling strained and tired?

Perhaps you lack the essential Vitamin A that helps give a person healthy vision.

Aside from a healthy vision, Vitamin A also reduces acne and wrinkles, according to studies conducted by the United States of America, Office of the Dietary Supplements.

Furthermore, Vitamin A is also being used to treat certain types of measles and dry eye.

Two of the best sources for Vitamin A are carrots and tomatoes, and they can be found cheap and fresh in the largest public market in Cebu City, the Carbon Public Market.

Here are their prices as of Wednesday, September 25, 2019:

Tomatoes- P40 per kilo

Carrots-P40 per kilo

