USC faces UC, aims to extend win streak to three 

Games Wednesday

September 25, 2019

(Cebu City Sports Center)

1 p.m. USC vs. UC (College)

3 p.m. UV vs. USJ-R (College)

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The six-time defending champion University of San Carlos (US) Warriors look to keep their campaign on the right track when they face the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the college division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Football Tournament.

The Warriors, who are gunning for a seventh title, are currently at the top of the standings with seven points owing to their 2-1-0 win-draw-loss record.

After ending their first match against the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Kicking Jaguars in a draw last September 15, the Warriors are now on a winning streak, winning their next two games.

The Webmasters, meanwhile, just won their first match last September 22 after dropping their first two. They edged USJ-R, 2-1.

They are hoping to stay on the win column and avoid their fate last year, wherein they ended the tournament at the bottom.

Another team which hopes to get its title bid on track is University of the Visayas (UV), last season’s runner-up.

The Green Booters will face USJ-R in the second match of the college division.

Both teams are hungry for a win as both are coming off defeats. USJ-R lost to UC last September 22 while UV lost to USC in their sort of finals rematch last September 18.

The teams play in a double round robin format with the undefeated team supposed to be declared as the champion.

So far, only USC has yet to concede a game.

Should all teams incur a loss, the top two teams will battle for the title. /bmjo