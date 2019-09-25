Pickup truck with bullet holes found abandoned in Barangay Busay, owner’s house reportedly burned

CEBU CITY, Philippines—An abandoned car was found peppered with bullets along the road in Barangay Busay, Cebu City on Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019.

Initial investigation by the Talamban Police found no one inside the bullet-riddled car.

Police proceeded to the area after tanods (village watchmen) of Barangay Busay received a report of a pickup truck shot multiple times. They also were told that a dead body was inside.

Busay tanod Richard Kudisar said that the pickup truck was owned by an alleged Alias Tangkag, the brother of slain drug lord, Tata Negro.

Kudisar said that the house of Tangkag in Sitio Pili Barangay Malubog, still in Cebu City, was burned down almost immediately after the pickup truck was shot at multiple times.

Police said a body was found in the burnt house that is suspected to be of Tangkag . /bmjo