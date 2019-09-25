Trump must restore trust before any talks – Rouhani

Associated Press September 25,2019 - 12:28 PM

In this photo released by the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.  (Photo from the Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

United Nations, United States — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that his US counterpart Donald Trump needed to restore trust before the possibility of a meeting.

“We must create mutual trust,” Rouhani told Fox News, which Trump regularly watches, after the US leader criticized Iran before the UN General Assembly.

“If the government of the United States of America is willing to talk, it must create the needed conditions,” he said. /kga

