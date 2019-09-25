Labella unaffected by vendors protest; to continue implementation of no sidewalk vending policy

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Not on the sidewalks.

Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella said he will stand by his decision to no longer allow vendors to sell on the sidewalks even if they hold series of protests against his administration.

This was Labella’s response to the protest march which members of the Cebu City United Vendors Association (CCUVA) held along Colon Street this morning, September 25.

The 280 vendors, who joined the protest, said that they and members of their families could die from starvation if they are no longer allowed to sell on their current vending areas along Colon Street.

Read More: Sidewalk vendors to Cebu City gov’t, DILG: Don’t deprive us of livelihood

But while he sympathize with the vendors, Labella said that he is also duty-bound to comply with the order of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to clear city streets of obstruction.

“If they will protest, what can we do? We need to practice political will because the sidewalk should be for the pedestrians and the Supreme Court states (that) the sidewalk is beyond the commerce of men,” said Labella.

Still, Labella promised vendors that he will not stop from finding alternative vending areas for them.

He earlier made an offer to build a market tenement where they can sell.

In an interview today, Labella said he was considering the possibility of allowing sidewalks vendors to sell at the Senior Citizens Park and along F. Gonzales Street at night. The two alternative vending sites can be converted into something that will look like the “Tabo sa Banay.”

The mayor also assured vendors that while he failed to dialog with them during their City Hall on Tuesday, September 24, he was well aware of their concerns, which was relayed by lawyer Jose Daluz III, the special assistant to the mayor. /dcb