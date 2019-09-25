ICC summit aims to promote grassroots level support for environment protection

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Recognizing the need for widespread support for the protection of the environment in Cebu, Sustainable Energy and Enterprise Development for Communities (Seed4Com ) organized the International Coastal Clean-up summit Wednesday, September 25, at the Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu City.

Dann Diez, SEED4Com executive director, as the lead partner agency of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, said they organized the summit for the first time here in Cebu.

Part of the summit is the eco-camp, targeting high school students, to develop the grassroots levels, Diez said.

Eventually, he said, the youth would take over this advocacy so it would be better if they learn about it this early.

During the eco-camp, the students were informed about best practices in recycling and the protection of land and marine resources.

The discussion would also show how the local governments, civil society and private companies help protect the environment through their advocacies.

Their activities a coastal clean-up that held last Saturday, September 21.

Diez also encouraged the groups involved in the coastal clean-up to conduct garbage audit to determine what type of wastes have been thrown into the seas.

He also cited the need for the barangays to establish their own materials recovery facilities (MRF).

SEED4Com is a non-stock non-profit organization founded to provide help in improving human conditions and empowering poverty-stricken areas, rural and last-mile communities in the Philippines.

It addresses grassroots gaps to spur restoration, rehabilitation and sustainable growth focusing on clean energy solutions, capacity building and rural entrepreneurship as key enablers. / dcb