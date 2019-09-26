‘Slippery drug queen’ has left PH

MANILA, Philippines — As the police revealed the identity of a “drug queen” who allegedly enjoyed the protection of 16 “ninja cops,” the Bureau of Immigration confirmed on Wednesday that the “slippery” suspect left the country on Sept. 21.

Police Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, identified the alleged mastermind in the recycling of drugs seized by rogue policemen as Guia Gomez Castro, former chair of Barangay 484 Zone 48 in Sampaloc, Manila.

Indefinite leave

She won in last year’s barangay elections but went on indefinite leave shortly after “for the purpose of local travel to Surigao.”

“She did not take [her] oath because she had knowledge that the police were after her,” Eleazar said.

Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval confirmed that Castro was able to leave for Bangkok on Saturday because she had no derogatory record.

Eleazar earlier described Castro as “very slippery” as authorities had been unsuccessful in catching her.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency earlier said that Castro’s network had the capability to sell at least P13.6 million worth of “shabu” (crystal meth) weekly in just two streets in the city.

The drugs were reportedly sold to her by the lawmen who also protected her from arrest.

Data from the NCRPO showed that of the 16 policemen, 9 were already dead, while one was detained on drug charges. The rest were either retired, dismissed or Awol (absent without leave).

“We are looking into the possibility that it was Castro or her group who ordered the murder of her own men [out of] fear that they [might] spill the beans since they were already identified,” Eleazar said in a phone interview.

Booming business

He told the Inquirer that Castro’s drug business was booming two to three years ago when her policemen cohorts were still on active duty.

Eleazar explained that the rogue lawmen were members of a drug enforcement team and in charge of drug cases. They did not declare confiscated drug evidence so that it could be recycled.

“Only active police officers can do this. For them to be drug enforcement agents, they must be recommended by station commanders. Those who vouched for these men would be relieved and investigated,” he said.

Asked why they finally revealed Castro’s identity, Eleazar replied: “A lot of people already know it because it’s an open secret.”

“Now that it’s out in the open, we are asking Castro to surface and surrender. She may even clear her name,” he said.