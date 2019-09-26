PMA cadet beaten up over missing boots – police

MANILA, Philippines — Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio of the Philippine Military Academy was beaten up by fellow cadets due to missing combat boots belonging to a first class cadet, according to Col. Allen Rae Co, chief of Baguio Police Provincial Office.

“That was the reason,” Co said in a phone patch with reporters when asked to confirm if Dormitorio was maltreated because of the missing combat boots.

According to Co, the boots belong to Cadet 1st Class Axl Ray Sanupao, who entrusted them to Dormitorio. The boots were lost. On learning this, Sanupao “endorsed” Dormitorio two third class cadets — Shalimar Imperial and Felix Lumbag.

These two were all tagged as primary suspects in Dormitorio’s mauling.

READ: 4 PMA cadets in hazing kicked out, doc axed

Co said they will file a case for violation of Anti-Hazing Law against the cadets by next week.

“Hopefully, we will be able to forward this to the prosecutors next week. We’re finishing everything up, and we’re waiting for the family to come here,” Co said, speaking partly in Filipino.

Dormitorio died on Sept. 18 while undertaking medical treatment after he reportedly vomited profusely on Sept. 17. Days later, police found in the medico-legal report that Dormitorio died after sustaining injuries due to hazing. /je

READ: Police confirm PMA cadet died due to hazing