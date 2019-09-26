Cebu-based firms to represent Central Visayas in Productivity Olympics national competition

CEBU CITY—Three Cebu-based companies will vie in the biennial Productivity Olympics national competition, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Central Visayas said.

In an emailed statement, DOLE-7 identified the three as Altered To Enhance Clothing or A.T.E. by Tatah of Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City; Feb20 Enterprises of San Antonio Street, Mandaue City; and Pulchra Resort of San Isidro, San Fernando, Cebu.

The three comprised DOLE-7’s list of national finalists after they underwent and passed an extensive screening conducted by the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC-Manila).

Both A.T.E. by Tatah and Feb20 Enterprises will be competing under the Industry-Small Category.

A.T.E. by Tatah is a homegrown Cebu brand specializing in ready-to-wear collections while Feb20 Enterprises engages in the manufacture of goodies such as polvoron, peanut butter and masareal, among others.

Pulchra Resort, meanwhile, which is known for its 2018 Most Favored Hotel Award by the JALPAK Japanese Travel Agency, is the region’s lone bet facing other national contenders under the Service-Medium Category.

“We have high hopes that Region-7 will be taking home another award this time,” said DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton.

“But more than anything else, what I want for our national finalists as well as for the rest of the establishments in the Region is to continue what they have started insofar as promoting productivity in the workplace is concerned.”

Siaton also sits as Chairperson of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB-7), the lead agency taking charge of the productivity program.

The three companies are among the regional finalists submitted by DOLE-7 for final screening for national finalists of Productivity Olympics.

The competition is a biennial, nationwide search for the most productive establishments under the categories of industry (micro, small and medium); service (micro, small and medium) and agribusiness (micro, small and medium).

The three companies will be among the list of national finalists that will be submitted to the national judging panel for final selection of the national winners.

In 2017, two finalists from Central Visayas emerged as among the 2017 Productivity Olympics National Champions.

Tokyo Steel Philippines Corporation, a manufacturer of Ultra precise stainless steel shafts based at MEPZ 1, Lapu-lapu City won the national award under the Industry Sector-Small Category.

Raw Brown Sugar Milling Co., Inc. of San Jose Street, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental bested all other entrants under the Agribusiness Sector-Medium Category.

The other national winners produced by Central Visayas through the lead of the RTWPB-7 were the Saint Joseph’s Academy in Mandaue City under the service category and Wellmade Motors & Development Corporation under the industry category.

The national awarding will be held next month in Manila. /bmjo