Cebu, Bohol teachers get futsal coaches’ training in Futbol Eskwela

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Some 50 teachers from the Department of Education in Cebu and Bohol received basic futsal coaches training last weekend, September 21 and 22, 2019, at the Paref Springdale in Barangay Lahug.

The training was part of a project called Futbol Eskwela by the Henry Moran Foundation and handled by the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA).

The project is aimed at promoting the sport of futsal among elementary girls and boys students in the public schools.

Futsal is a variation of football or soccer and played on a hardcourt which is smaller than a football pitch and indoors.

It is played between teams composed of five players each. One of the five is a goalkeeper, the rest are field players. And, in a futsal game, unlimited substitutions are permitted.

The training was conducted by Vic Hermans, a renowned Dutch futsal coach. Before he became a coach, he also played for Netherlands in the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Hermans also became the head coach of Iran, Thailand and Indonesia.

After the training, the teachers are expected to conduct their own training in their respective areas in preparation for a tournament in January in Cebu.

The teachers received certificates and a supply of futsal balls to be used for their training in their respective areas.

The Henry Moran Foundation implemented the project in cooperation with the CVFA and DepEd represented by Francis Ramirez. /bmjo