SHDA sets Housing Summit: ‘Pioneering Transition: Building the Pillar of Change’

The Subdivision and Housing Developers Association in Central Visayas (SHDA-CV) will be having its annual Housing Summit this October.

With the theme, “Pioneering Transition: Building the Pillars of Change,” the event will focus on various developments of the housing industry.

Housing Summit 2019 will highlight two major events – the Housing Convention, which will be held on October 1 at the Grand Convention Center of Cebu, and the Housing Fair, which will run from October 10 to 13 at the Ayala Center Cebu.

The Housing Convention will feature speakers from both the local and national governments, and the private sector as well.

The Cebu City Government’s topic will focus on the city’s vision and its efforts to provide ease of doing business. Topics on economic and infrastructure will highlight the Integrated Intermodal Transport System (IITS) of Cebu and the Build, Build, Build Program of the administration.

The pillar agencies of the housing industry will also be giving updates on the new Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, and the streamlining of processes among agencies.

Other topics will be about social-economic and real-estate trends, renewable energy, and home-lending programs and e-services.

The Housing Fair, on the other hand, is the organization’s effort to provide an avenue for both the developers and the buying market. To be participated by premier developers, together with Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board-Central Visayas Region (HLURB-CVR) and the Pag-IBIG FUND (HDMF), the fair aims to address the needs and queries of interested Cebuano home buyers and investors.

The Housing Summit is one of SHDA-CV’s major efforts to bring light to the matters that are of great interest to the industry.

The Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA-CV) is comprised of over 60 members from different industry developers and affiliates. With its thrust to foster a sustained housing industry through partnership and collaboration among the developers, government agencies, and home financing, it aspires for every Filipino family to have a home.