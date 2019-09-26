Play, Stay and Dine at SEDA this September

Seda Ayala Center Cebu’s all-day dining outlet is the place to dine and have fun this September! All month long, Misto offers exciting dining deals to all its guests from buffet offers, sweet treats to invigorating beverages.

BBQ, Burgers and Brews!

Enjoy a feast of all your favorite grilled specials and cold brews in a relaxed and casual setting amid the bustling city. Misto’s BBQ buffet plus unlimited local draft beer is available every Thursdays – Saturdays, from 05:30pm – 10:00pm, for only Php999 net per person.

September is also a great time to fire up the grill and chill the beer! The perfect pairing for an exhilarating gastronomic experience is available with Misto’s sumptuous Burger and Beer Bash. This offer is available daily for only Php599 per person inclusive of a burger and one (1) bottle of local beer.

Sweets and Spirits

Misto is calling on all sweet tooth to relish in flavorful goodness with their decadent Mango cake with layers of buttercream and meringue! Whole cakes are priced at Php1,100 net and must be ordered 2 days prior to pickup.

Guests who prefer the company of a fine drink may wind down after a long day with a rich and generous bottle of red or white wine. Misto’s featured wines for the month include Jack Estate’s Shiraz blend of dark berry fruits with delicate star anise, cinnamon and sweet vanilla and the Sauvignon Blanc’s wonderful mix of melon, mango and passion fruit plus a fresh citrus zing. The featured wines are priced at Php999 net per bottle and Php250 net per glass. These spirits will surely leave your palates refreshed!

For table reservations, you may contact (032) 411 5800 or you may book online through https://sedaacceburestaurantreservations.questionpro.com/