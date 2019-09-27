8 nabbed in Lapu-Lapu City for illegal trade of petroleum products

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) arrested eight men for violation of Presidential Decree No. 1865 or the illegal trade of petroleum products in Sitio Soong Center, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Dexter Calacar, head of CMFC, told CDN Digital that they responded to the area after receiving a report from a concerned citizen on Thursday, September 26, about men with LPG tanks renting a house in the area.

Calacar said neighbors were complaining of foul odor coming from the house.

When police responded to the area, they caught the suspects with 16 LPG-gasol tanks, 12 empty tanks and four loaded tanks. There were also 2,900 butane canisters confiscated, 192 of them were filled.

Those arrested were identified as Dionesio Suplaag, 48; Randy Suplaag 44; Gleen Nuñez, 26; Angelou Cal, 20; Anthony Rey Cal, 23;Arjay Hatamosa 20; Ricky Torrejas, 18 and Aljun Torrejas, 22.

Brothers Dionesio and Randy Suplaag are from Purok Limonsito, Barangay Omapad, Mandaue City, while brothers Angelou and Anthony Cal with Nuñez are residents of Barangay Danasan, Danao City.

The Torrejas brothers are from Barangay Carbon Cruz, Danao City.

The eight arrested are detained at the LLCPO detention facility. /bmjo