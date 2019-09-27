Sports facility pushed at the South Road Properties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The wish of Cebu City athletes living in the South District for a modern and larger sports complex is getting closer to reality after the Cebu City Council approve the resolution that proposes to build a multi-disciplinary sports complex at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Councilor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, a Cebuano basketball icon, authored the resolution that urged Mayor Edgardo Labella to build a sports complex at the SRP to cater to the athletes of the South District, while the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) will remain to serve the North District athletes.

He said the Cebu City Sports Commission will present its plan to the the Mayor for a sports complex that can cater to more than just the common sports like basketball, volleyball, or football.

The aim of the multi-disciplinary sports complex would be to empower all sports and all its athletes, so Cebu City can train athletes that are globally competitive.

Hontiveros told reporters on Friday, September 27, said that they were hoping that Labella would agree to allow the sports complex to be built at a two-hectare city-owned property in SRP.

According to Hontiveros, having another sports complex in Cebu City would give more athletes an opportunity to train, whether they are from Cebu or from other provinces.

Cebuano athletes will no longer fly to Manila or other provinces to train because of the presence of another facility. Cebu City can host athletes from other provinces to train in the city as well, he added./elb