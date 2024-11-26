NBI verifying reports that Harry Roque may be overseas

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday said it has information that former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has left the country.

Roque is facing an arrest order from the House of Representatives after being cited for contempt and ordered to be detained due to his failure to submit documents that would supposedly justify his sudden increased wealth.

He is also facing human trafficking complaints before the Department of Justice due to his alleged “active participation” in the operations of Philippine offshore gaming operator Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

ALSO READ:

Is Harry Roque still in PH? VP Sara’s viral video sparks speculation

Human trafficking case filed against Harry Roque, 2 others

Harry Roque on the run: PNP joins manhunt

“That is the same information we have but it’s not yet confirmed,” said NBI Director Jaime Santiago said in an interview over DZBB, when asked to comment on Vice President Sara Duterte’s statement that Roque has left the country.

Santiago then refused to further discuss the topic as the NBI’s investigation is still ongoing.

In an online press conference last Saturday, Duterte—a known ally of Roque—accidentally said that Roque left the country.

“Ayaw umalis niyan noon sa bansa kasi ‘yung mga anak niya maiiwanan. Pero look at him, umalis na lang,” Duterte said.

(He didn’t want to leave the country because his children would be left behind. But look at him, he still left.)

While Roque’s whereabouts have been unknown, he regularly posts on his social media and even holds online press conferences from time to time.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP