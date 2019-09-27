Two persons of interest involved in businessman slay released

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The two persons of interest whom the police suspected to be the mastermind in the ambush-slay of businessman Jeffrey Gomotin visited the Mabolo Police Station in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City but were eventually released.

In a press briefing in Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) this morning September 27,

Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told reporters on Friday, September 27, that the two persons of interest were invited for an interview on Thursday, September 26, after police found that they were the last persons that Gomotin talked to before he was killed.

Gomotin was shot dead by motorcycle-riding men while he was inside his vehicle that stopped on a red light in Juan Luna Avenue Extension at past 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

However, the two men were eventually released as there were not enough evidence that would point to them as being involved in the crime.

“Yung allegations sa kanila ng mga kamag-anak, we will find mga enough evidence to support doon sa allegations,” said Vinluan.

(We will find enough evidence to support the allegations of the family.)

According to Viluan, the family members of Gomotin believed that the last call he received asking to meet a former business partner was a set up.

Gomotin, who owned a hauling company, had just concluded a meeting with a former business partner and was on his way to meet his family in a mall in Cebu City when he was shot dead.

Police Captain Dexter Basirgo, Mabolo police chief, told CDN Digital that they sought the help of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes to acquire the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the establishment that Gomotin came from before getting killed./elb