Gwen Garcia dismayed with DPWH-7 head’s absence in MCDCB meeting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who chairs the Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB), did not hold back her dismay over the absence of Edgar Tabacon, the director of the Department of Public Work and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7), during the third quarter meeting of the board at the Cebu Province Social Hall on Friday, September 27, 2019.

“Extremely disappointing that he is not present today, when all MCDCB members were given proper notice in enough time to schedule this meeting,” said Garcia of the absence of Tabacon.

This comment was made by the governor after she showed dissatisfaction with the presentation of DPWH-7 representative Engineer Danilo Pasicaran about the agency’s plans and solutions to the traffic congestion problem in Metro Cebu.

Garcia noted that DPWH-7 was supposed to present its proposal and plan for the u-turn slots as well as the possible roundabouts as the diversion for the congested intersections in Metro Cebu.

However, during Pasicaran’s presentation, he said there was no proposed plan for the suggested roundabouts, even as Garcia noted that it was part of the intersection improvements plan discussed by MCDCB three weeks ago.

“I already told him please tell your engineers to consider the roundabouts of which he was very very enthusiastic,” said Garcia.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr., who was present in the meeting, also expressed his disappointment about the absence of Tabacon since he cancelled other meetings to listen for the proposal of DPWH.

“Ni ari mi diri kay gusto mi mangitag sulosyon sa traffic sa among kadalanan (We came here because we wanted to solve the traffic problem),” said Gullas.

Garcia then proposed that the local government units (LGU) in Cebu should take matters into their hands and start their own planning on where and how to create and integrate their roundabouts area and possible u-turn slots in their respective areas.

“Perhaps with that, maka sugod na gyud og trabaho kada LGU unya duna na gyud klaro nga plano (With that, maybe the LGU could start working with the proper plans),” she said.?elb